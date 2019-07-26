PUYALLUP, Wash. —

The man accused of going on a shooting spree inside an empty Puyallup mall has pleaded not guilty to several felony counts in connection to the incident.

Puyallup Police officers say 22-year-old Jordan Poisson entered South Hills Mall through A/C vents on the roof of Macy's Tuesday morning.

In surveillance footage, investigators said Poisson can be seen shooting the storefronts of American Eagle, Grail Finders Shoes and Macy's, as well as stealing armfuls of merchandise from multiple stores.

In total, police say he stole $15,000 worth and merchandise and racked up $10,000 in damages.

In court documents, police wrote that Poisson was being aggressive and was spitting and cursing at officers. The affidavit went on to say that he could be heard making suicidal threats in the police cruiser and then again at the county jail.

Poisson has been charged with burglary, theft, malicious mischief and aiming or discharging firearms.

His bail was set at $200,000. He's due back in court at the beginning of August.