Seattle Police are searching for the suspect who stole an occupied vehicle from Capitol Hill Friday morning.

Detectives say a 16-year-old girl was sleeping inside a car while her mom was exercising in the area of 10th Avenue East and East Howe Street. Around 10 a.m., a suspect got into the driver's seat of the unlocked BMW, which was left running, and drove towards the International District.

The teen woke up and texted her mom, who called 911. Police say the suspect dropped off the girl unharmed near Kobe Park and kept driving. While officers responded to the teen, they got a call about an abandoned BMW left running in the 300 block of S. Maynard St.

A K-9 unit searched the area but did not locate a suspect. Nearby surveillance cameras captured several images of the suspected car thief.

Detectives say the suspect is a white male, 25-35 years old, 5'8" with a medium build. He was wearing a navy blue t-shirt, gray sweatpants, a Seattle Mariners cap, with a blue sweatshirt.

Call Seattle Police Detective Magan with any information: 206-684-5540.

© 2018 KING