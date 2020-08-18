Suspect sought after shooting on Seattle's busy Aurora Avenue

Seattle police are investigating a shooting at N. 46th St. and Aurora Ave. N. Monday night.

Seattle police are searching for the suspect in a shooting on a busy stretch of Aurora Ave. N. Monday night.

The shooting happened at N. 46th St., which lies between Green Lake and Wallingford, shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene and an active search was underway.

Cameras from the Seattle Department of Transportation showed two Metro buses were pulled over near the scene of the shooting, but it's unclear how or if the buses were connected to the shooting.

The public is urged to avoid the area while police investigate.