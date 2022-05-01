Suspect shoots man he mistakenly thought was shoplifting at Gig Harbor grocery store

A bullet grazed the victim's neck and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released later that night.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A suspect is in custody after he allegedly shot a man he mistakenly believed was shoplifting at a Gig Harbor grocery store on Saturday night.

Gig Harbor police officers responded to reports of a shooting at a grocery store on the 4800 block of Point Fosdick Drive around 11:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from an injury to the neck. He was conscious and alert, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD).

A 70-year-old man identified himself as the shooter and immediately cooperated with officers, according to GHPD. Officers took a 9mm handgun from the suspect.

Witnesses to the incident said the suspect confronted the victim as he was exiting the store with merchandise. The suspect wrongly believed the victim was stealing the items and blocked the exit with his grocery cart and his body. A fight broke out between the two men and the suspect brought out a handgun, firing it at least twice at the victim. One shot appeared to strike the victim on the side of his neck. Another appeared to strike a glass door to the grocery store.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was released later that night.