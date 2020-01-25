WHITE CENTER, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man accused of killing someone outside a crowded bar in White Center. Police say they've known for years who was responsible, but they can't find him.

A homicide happened outside the Taradise Bar in the 9800 block of 16th Avenue SW in White Center. They hope by putting out the videos, someone will help them find the suspect.

Detectives say surveillance videos recorded Billy Dwayne Williams arriving at the Taradise Bar the night of May 6, 2017. Eventually, he left and there was more video of him going to Roxbury Lanes and Casino, where he appeared relaxed as he greeted a friend.

Detectives say in the early morning hours of May 7, he returned outside the Taradise Bar. Police released a video of him putting on a sweatshirt before you see him gathered with some women who had been fighting.

The fight started inside the bathroom of the bar and spilled onto the sidewalk. This is when we first saw the victim, James Little, approaching the group.

“The victim walks across the street and comes over to try and help and break up the altercation,” King County Sheriff Sergeant Ryan Abbott explained. “You can see the suspect fire one shot and hit the victim in the head, killing him instantly.”

Little barely made it across the street before he was on the ground and there's no evidence if the two had talked before this.

“He cold-blooded killed the person right there on the video and fled in a white car and we haven't seen him since,” Sgt. Abbott explained.

Investigators say they identified Williams early on, but have served search warrant after search warrant and keep coming up empty.

“We have a feeling there are people hiding him, we also know he's changed his appearance.” Sgt. Abbott said.

Anyone with information should call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311 or you can stay anonymous and leave a tip at p3tips.com.