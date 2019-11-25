THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A 38-year-old man from Snohomish County was arrested after a high-speed pursuit through Pierce and Thurston counties.

The suspect rammed two Pierce County deputies with a truck and then fled into Thurston County.

The suspect then rammed a Yelm police cruiser head-on, injuring a reserve officer.

The suspect continued evading police until he eventually stopped near Canal Road SE and Wilkensen Road, where he ran.

The suspect was blocked by a fence in a commercial area and was detained by law enforcement.

The sheriff's office said the man will be booked into Thurston County jail on numerous felony charges.

It's unclear what prompted the suspect to ram the law enforcement vehicles and then lead police on a chase.