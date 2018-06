Redmond Police were involved in a shooting at the Kingsgate Safeway in Kirkland. The suspect is deceased. There are no other injuries to report.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday. It remains unclear what led up to the shooting. Police are not seeking any other suspects.

The Safeway is located at the corner of NE 144th and 124th Avenue NE in Kirkland's Kingsgate neighborhood.

The public is urged to avoid the area while Kirkland and Redmond Police investigate.

Redmond Police involved in Officer Involved Shooting near Kingsgate Safeway. Suspect deceased at scene . No other injuries reported. No other outstanding suspects at this time. Please stay clear of the area while Kirkland PD assists with the investigation. pic.twitter.com/R3e3XNm1y6 — Kirkland Police (@KirklandWAPD) June 15, 2018

