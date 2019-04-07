A man was shot by police Wednesday night at Poulsbo's Waterfront Park, where a large crowd was gathered for the annual 3rd of July Fireworks event.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was threatening people in the crowd. Officers made contact with the man and a struggle ensued. One officer fired at the suspect.

Paramedics rendered aid to the suspect, but he died at the scene. The suspect's age and identity have not been released.

No other injuries were reported from the shooting.

Investigators with the Kitsap County Incident Response Team will conduct an independent investigation of this shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

Brittany Aupperle was visiting downtown Poulsbo just after the shooting, as officers were still arriving on the scene. She shared on Facebook, "We got there after 9 p.m., I think right when it happened and witnessed a lot of people leaving and crying saying not to go down there. We left to be safe and figured the fireworks show was cancelled and was unsure what happened."

Video from Heather Blue shows boats crowded into Liberty Bay for the annual fireworks show. The nearby Waterfront Park was filled with people when the shooting occurred.

Officer-involved shooting in Poulsbo: