Suspect connected to Friday Harbor arson charged in federal court

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. - The man suspected of setting a fire that destroyed multiple businesses in Friday Harbor was charged with arson in federal court on Monday.

Dwight Henline will appear in federal court as soon as this week in Seattle for his initial appearance related to the charge, according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Nick Brown.

The fire is estimated to have caused millions of dollars in damage to several businesses including Crystal Seas Kayaking, San Juan Property Management, San Juan Excursions, Windermere Real Estate, Crow’s Nest Coffee, and Herb’s Tavern.

On April 7, around 3:40 a.m., the San Juan County Sheriff's dispatch received a call about flames coming from the back of the Crystal Seas Kayaking Building at 40 Spring Street in Friday Harbor.

Units from San Juan County Fire and the Orcas and Lopez Island fire departments battled the fire from the early morning until around mid-day.

Around 30 investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted a multi-day examination of the fire, determining the fire was "incendiary," or intentionally set, according to probable cause documents.

CCTV video from the Windemere Real Estate Office showed a bright flash of light around 10 p.m. on April 6 that lasted approximately 34 seconds. The flash was consistent with the ignition of a flammable liquid, according to ATF. Fires started with ignitable liquid can smolder for hours before increasing in intensity. The fire began to grow again around 3:15 a.m. when it was spotted by a bystander.

CCTV video from area businesses from the night of April 6 showed the suspect purchasing an eight-ounce bottle of lighter fluid from a local business, according to court documents. A subject matching the suspect's description is then seen leaving the area between Cask and Schooner and Crystal Seas Kayaking before heading toward the walk-on section of the ferry terminal and boarding the boat around 10:13 p.m.

A nearly empty bottle of lighter fluid was found among Henline's possessions on Whidbey Island after police obtained a search warrant. Henline evaded police before he was spotted by an officer in Langley and arrested on April 16.

Arson is punishable by five to 20 years in prison.