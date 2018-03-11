A woman is in critical condition after a domestic violence stabbing inside The Armory at Seattle Center. One man is in custody.

The 30-year-old victim has life-threatening injuries from the stabbing. She was with her 4-year-old son, who is now in police care.

The stabbing was reported around 4:20 p.m. Friday at 305 Harrison St. When police arrived, the suspect had already fled on foot, but was taken into custody nearby thanks to alert witnesses.

Police have taped off the area of Mod Pizza, but the Seattle Center remains open during the investigation.

Officers are on scene of a stabbing at The Armory at Seattle Center. An adult male suspect is in custody. An adult female victim has been transported to Harborview Medical Center with life threatening injuries. More information to follow. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 2, 2018

