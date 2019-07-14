One man was critically hurt in a shooting near the Seattle Center early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a fight at 2nd Avenue North and Mercer Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday. As police attempted to disperse the growing crowd, one man was shot.

The size of the crowd and their hostility interfered with providing aid to the man who had been shot, according to police.

The victim was rushed to the Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The crowd continued to grow and surrounded some of the officers. Some people in the crowd were also causing property damage, like broken windows.

A witness alerted officers to a potential shooting suspect walking away from the scene. Police detained the suspect and noticed a gun inside the suspect's vehicle, which was impounded from the scene.

One man was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault.