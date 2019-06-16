One person died and another person is hospitalized after a standoff in Lakewood Sunday morning. Police took one man into custody.

A neighbor called to report a double shooting at a trailer home. Police responded to a residence at 146th St. SW around 9:45 a.m.

The shooting suspect eventually surrendered to police. No officers were shot at or injured during the standoff.

Police discovered one person had been killed at the residence and another person had been shot. The relationship between the victims and suspect is unclear at this point.

No other suspects are being sought and police are investigating as a possible homicide.