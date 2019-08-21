TACOMA, Wash. — Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured two people in Tacoma Monday night.

Tacoma Police responded to the area of East 32nd Street and East R. Street at about 10:00 p.m. to help Puyallup Tribal Police on a report of a shooting.

Police said an 18-year-old man and his 35-year-old uncle had been shot. They were both taken to the hospital. Police said the 18-year-old had critical injuries.

A group of individuals was arguing in the street when a man nearby, assuming the group was yelling at him, came up to the group and displayed a gun, according to police. The man then walked away, but before the group could disperse, the man came back and shot the two victims, police said.

Police said the suspect and victims do not know each other.

Police found the suspect and arrested him. The suspect was booked into jail on assault charges. Police were not releasing the name of the suspect.