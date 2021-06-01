4 children with Washington ties orphaned in Texas car crash

Susan and Craig Smith were killed Jan. 3 in a car crash in San Antonio, Texas. Their four children in the van survived.

TACOMA, Wash. — Four children are now without parents after they were killed in a car crash.

The siblings' only remaining family are in Washington state, and the family is trying to relocate them here.

The crash happened just outside of San Antonio, Texas on Sunday.

Lisa Thorpe took the devastating phone call from her niece.

“She had called me from the scene in the back of van telling me that there had been a crash and that her mom and dad weren’t responsive and that she wanted me to get them help," Thorpe said.

Police said the Smith family’s van crashed into a pickup truck. Thorpe’s sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Craig Smith, were killed instantly. But their four children ages 5 through 16, who were also in the van, survived.

“It’s like, instantly they were gone, the kids kept trying to call out for their mom and dad,” Thorpe said. "They didn’t get to say goodbye. And she can write a letter to say goodbye, but her mom and dad will never be able to say goodbye back.”

Susan’s family said she loved adventure and taking her kids on road trips and out to explore. Craig was quieter and reserved but loving and worked hard to make sure his family was cared for, the family said.

Thorpe flew from her home in Tacoma down to San Antonio to be with her nieces and nephew as they work on a plan to bring them to Washington to live with family.

“We have an idea, but we’re still trying to pinpoint where they’re going to be at, but they will for sure be in Washington and then we’re just, everyone wants to pitch in and help,” she said.

The family hopes to bury Susan and Craig Smith, who was an Army veteran, at Tahoma National Cemetery, where Susan's father is also buried.

There’s a long road ahead for the Smith children, and the family hopes to keep their lives as normal as possible.