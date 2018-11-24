A lot of the stuff people buy on Black Friday passes through the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, which see an uptick in traffic in the months leading up to the holiday season.

It takes a team of Coast Guard traffic controllers to juggle all of that activity, helping make sure your deals make it to your doorstep.

“The currents are swift, and there are lots of rock dangers in that area,” said Laird Hail, Puget Sound Vessel Traffic Service director, as he pointed at one of several screens showing shipping traffic.

The center is a 24/7 set of eyes on a maritime highway that snakes from the Pacific Ocean to the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma.

“On average, 41 times a year we avert a collision or a grounding,” said Hail, a former Coast Guard ship captain.

Between the ferries, fishermen, pleasure boats, Navy vessels, and cargo ships, there's a lot to watch.

If a ship loses power or veers from shipping lanes, a disaster could be imminent.

“We will respond and get the ball moving in seconds,” Hail said. “Life is protected, property is protected, and the environment is protected.”

The Northwest Seaport Alliance, which includes the Ports of Tacoma and Seattle, said October shipping volumes were the strongest in 13 years. There's a surge of imports as shippers hurry to bring in as much as they can ahead of a new round of tariffs the Trump administration slapped on China, the alliance said.

The Coast Guard says all that activity helps make the Seattle control center one of the busiest in the nation.

Stocking up for Black Friday starts in August. That's when the ports begin seeing the first holiday season shipments.

Once containers arrive, products could be on store shelves in a matter of days.

