Crews recover missing man’s clothing in Skykomish River

INDEX, Wash. — Search and rescue crews are looking for a man who went missing near Sunset Falls along U.S. 2 near Index.

The 40-year-old Tacoma man slipped and fell into the falls on the Skykomish River on Friday evening. He did not resurface.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office’s search and rescue unit and fire rescue swimmers responded to the scene at about 9:20 p.m. They searched the area for several hours Friday night and did not find the man.

On Saturday and Sunday, the sheriff’s office’s search and rescue deputies, swift water response team and drone operators continued the search. Rescuers were expected to search again Monday.

Searchers found some of the man’s clothing in the river Saturday.

Currents in Snohomish County creeks and rivers are swift, and temperatures are very cold, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities urged people to wear life jackets and consider bringing a whistle to alert others if they are in trouble. The sheriff’s office warned that beach logs, riverbanks and rocks near the shore could be slippery, and a fall could knock a person unconscious, preventing them from saving themselves.

