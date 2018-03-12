Don't be fooled by all the sunshine this week. It's going to be chilly, especially at night. This will be the coldest air we've had all season.

It also may be the first time we hit freezing temperatures at Sea-Tac. On average, this happens by Nov. 13.

Expect more fog Tuesday morning, dense in places, burning off for more sunshine. Temperatures won't get any higher than the mid-40s.

A large ridge of high pressure is developing in the Pacific, putting the state into a cool but dry weather pattern for the week.

There will be little change in the weather pattern for the next several days. Less cloud cover at night will result in cooler morning lows through Wednesday. We could see some areas dip into the lower 20s, with other places stuck in the lower 30s. Highs will remain in the low- to mid-40s for the next few days.

Offshore and downslope winds will kick on by Tuesday limiting the amount of freezing fog that will form, though there will be patches, especially in wind protected spots.

Later in the week, the ridge weakens and moves east of the Cascades allowing a weak weather system to push into the state on Saturday. This will give us more clouds and maybe a couple of showers but not many.

This will be the start to a series of stronger storm systems moving into the state for a wet pattern.

