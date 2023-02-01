Shoreline restaurant operating for over four decades a 'total loss' after fire

The fire started on the outside of Suni's Pizza and Burgers, a family-owned restaurant that has operated in Shoreline since 1979.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SHORELINE, Wash. — A Shoreline restaurant operating for over four decades is a total loss after a fire early Monday morning.

Suni's Pizza and Burgers, located at 17751 15th Ave NE in Shoreline, was destroyed in the fire, according to the Shoreline Fire Department. A spokesperson said the fire started on the outside of the restaurant and moved inside.

The family-owned restaurant, which has been operating since 1979, was considered a "total loss" due to the fire.

The spokesperson said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

FIRE AT SUNI'S: Shoreline Fire Battalion Chief says it's a total loss. Pizza & burger spot here since 1979. Flames were big when SFD arrived about 5am, defensive attack with aerial ladder. Minor injury to one firefighter. Fire appears to have started outside bldg. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/2zjYW1ToCk — Farah Jadran (@FarahJadran) January 2, 2023

Nobody died in the fire and one minor injury to a firefighter battling the flames, according to the spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.