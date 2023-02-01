Shoreline restaurant operating for over four decades a 'total loss' after fire

SHORELINE, Wash. — A Shoreline restaurant operating for over four decades is a total loss after a fire early Monday morning.
Suni's Pizza and Burgers, located at 17751 15th Ave NE in Shoreline, was destroyed in the fire, according to the Shoreline Fire Department. A spokesperson said the fire started on the outside of the restaurant and moved inside.
The family-owned restaurant, which has been operating since 1979, was considered a "total loss" due to the fire.
The spokesperson said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Nobody died in the fire and one minor injury to a firefighter battling the flames, according to the spokesperson.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
