Sunday Night Football Grill is back in Seattle this time feeding teachers

The Sunday Night Football Grill fed educators at Grover High School on Wednesday, and will go on to feed more teachers and frontline workers before the game.

SEATTLE — The Sunday Night Football Grill is back in Seattle this week as the Seahawks head in to week five undefeated.

The Sunday Night Football (SNF) fan experience bus is on the back burner this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so instead the NFL and NBC Sports teamed up to feed people with the SNF Grill.

The grill was in town on week two and served up hot meals to medical workers and firefighters in Seattle. This week, they are feeding teachers, and decided to roll in to town early to make it a three-day opportunity ahead of Sunday's game.

On Wednesday, the SNF Grill pulled in to the staff parking lot at Seattle’s Grover High School. The staff is doing their best to teach remotely and the one of a kind lunch break was very much appreciated by the school.

Even Seahawks mascot Blitz showed up to spread some joy and dominate the selfies.

Principal George Breland said it’s a welcome moment of relief for the teachers who are doing their best and deserve a salute.

“The teachers are some of the most important people in the world because they seed in to our next generation," he said.

Breland is a former college athlete himself and knows how powerful the Seahawks presence is to his team.

“Often they’re underpaid and underappreciated but we appreciate them and we thank the NFL for appreciating them," said Breland.

From Special Education to Environmental Science, teachers were treated to a game day feast courtesy of Chef Matteo Casini.

“I can’t imagine what they’ve been going through. Teaching everybody from home, teaching them remotely. I know parents have had a tough time to so it’s great to give back to the community," said Casini.