SUMNER, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is from an Oct. 25 story on the initial strike.

There will be no classes on Monday in Sumner-Bonney Lake schools as the Sumner Paraeducators Association (SPA) votes on a new contract with the district.

A tentative agreement was reached on Sunday afternoon for a three-year contract.

Paraeducators have been negotiating with the district for a contract after their collective bargaining agreement expired on August 31.

SPA voted 99% earlier this month to strike if an agreement was not reached by 3 p.m. Thursday.

Classes were canceled Friday as an agreement was not reached by that time.

Other district unions did not cross the picket lines.

The SPA will not be striking on Monday but instead will vote on the proposed contract at 1 p.m.

While classes are canceled, school events, activities and childcare will still go on.

