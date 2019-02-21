SEATTLE — Although summer may seem far away, now is the time to register for summer camps at the Pacific Science Center.

There are programs for kids of all ages; from “Critter Club” for children who are pre-Kindergarten to “Zombie Survival School” for those in middle school.

"Our camps are about inspiring kids to learn about the science as a method, as a process, not just a collection of facts," Dave Cuomo, the planetarium supervisor at the Pacific Science Center said.

Children with autism can attend "sensory-friendly" camps. There are also camp dates that are girls-only to encourage them to pursue STEM fields. Teens can apply for camp, and also sign-up to help facilitate the camps and earn service-learning credit for school.

This year the Pacific Science Center has camps severa locations.

Camps can fill up quickly; early-bird registration closes March 31. There are also still openings for some spring break camps.

To check out this year's offerings, click here.

Camps are in $200-$500 range for non-members. Scholarships are available and awarded through a lottery system