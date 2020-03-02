SUMAS, Wash. — Floodwaters from the Nooksack River took over the small Washington-Canadian border town of Sumas, filling the town with water on Saturday evening.

Flooding remained in the area throughout the day on Sunday. It was so bad that kayakers were able to paddle through the downtown area in front of a shutdown border crossing.

“I think it's called the 100-year flood. Unfortunately, we've had a couple in the last thirty years now instead of a hundred,” said long-time resident Jodi Postma.

If it's possible to be prepared for this much water, neighbors were ready when the flooding arrived in Sumas.

“They sounded the siren last night at 7 to let us know that it was coming,” Postma said.

This is the first time Postma has heard the city utilize their flood siren. "It reminded you of being in a war zone or something,” she explained.

Long before the siren, they had put warnings on social media and recruited volunteers to fill sandbags. Mayor Kyle Christensen said everyone has been pitching in and taking care of their neighbors.

There is water in homes, but the area is a flood plain so most people should be insured.

“Until we can get the water levels down, we don't know the extent of the damage to all the homes,” Christensen explained.

There was a power outage on Saturday, but that was restored by the afternoon. The city’s drinking water is still considered safe because the aquifer is a long distance from where the flooding is occurring.

The border crossing into Canada closed Saturday evening when water washed over Cherry Street. Water went inside many businesses, including the town's only medical clinic.

“Because of the power outage, we lost about $6,000 worth of vaccinations, which is a problem but we'll have to deal with that," said Dr. Rodney Thompson, with the medical clinic.

Longtime residents say they have seen worse. About 30 years ago, it was even deeper than it is now. Still, this seems bad enough for now and whenever things get bad around here, it always brings the good out in those who call this place home.

“Sumas definitely has that small-town feel. It's a great community,” Christensen explained.

The water is receding quickly and the community hopes to hold a large clean-up on Tuesday, and then assess if they need any outside resources, including state or federal help.

Classes in the Nooksack Valley School District are canceled for Monday due to the flooding.