Sultan Santa Claus prepares for brain surgery with support from family, community

The 50-year-old high school custodian enjoys bringing smiles to local families and the students and staff at Sultan High School, where he was a student.

SULTAN, Wash. — Playing the role of Santa is something that Brett Nichols takes very personally.

His custom made Santa suit is a hand-me-down from his father who passed out candy canes on Christmas Eve for years.

“Someone from the community made him the Santa suit with custom leopard print trim. It’s snow leopard and it’s pretty special,” says his wife Tami Lynn Nichols. “Unfortunately his dad died at 52 from complications from surgery and it was years before Brett got the courage to put on the suit.”

Brett put on the red suit more than 10 years ago and quickly became a community fixture.

“Lots of friends would ask me to come be Santa and stuff so I did and it’s fun," he said.

His rosy cheeks disguise his brave face as he learned some tough news this year. In May, he was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes. Then in September, they discovered tumors in his brain.

The diagnosis was a shock to the family and an opportunity for the school and community to support their local custodial Santa.

“Papa Brett” has 11 grandkids with one more on the way and the family's wish is simple: a graceful recovery from a daunting surgery.

“The recovery will be long. They say it could be four weeks or so before his brain heals and then they’ll start chemo,” Tami said.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with the medical expenses.

“I always heard cancer was expensive, but I was stunned when his biopsy was $187,000,” Brett said.