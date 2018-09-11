Students gathered outside Issaquah's Skyline High School Wednesday morning to protest how administrators have been handling sexual assault allegations against other students.

Female students who claimed to be victims said the district failed to protect them from their attackers and the bullying that ensued.

"When I was 14, I was raped by one of the starting football players at Skyline High School," said 17-year-old Sabrina Zander, a student at Eastlake High School. "People would come up to me in the hallways and basically tell me to kill myself and that I was just doing it for attention."

Zander's mother gave her permission to speak with KING 5. She was encouraged to step forward after seeing two sisters file suit against the district and share their story of rape and retaliation at Skyline High School.

Another 17-year-old named Ariel said her sister is a victim as well. The tragedies, they say, were worsened by the district's failures.

"Not helped students, or left them in classes, or allowed them to be bullied," said Ariel. "Like as a school administrator, I think it should be obvious that you are supposed to protect your students."

Some parents heard personal stories inspiring them to get involved.

"I had personally known about the daughter of a friend of mine who was raped inside the school, and the perpetrator was allowed to stay in the school. She withdrew because of the trauma," said Amy Gunderman, who was holding a protest sign with her husband.

District administrators declined to comment on a specific case, but told KING 5 they encourage students to speak out and exercise their rights.

About 80 students from different schools participated in the demonstration, which ended at 10 a.m. when classes started.

