Military beneficiary students at middle schools and high schools in Bethel can now access healthcare on campus.

Madigan Army Medical Center has opened a new school-based health center in Bethel that provides comprehensive, primary care. The center is staffed with pediatricians, nurses and administrative staff who specialize in taking care of teens.

"This program will bring support to students at school, so they will not lose time away from school for medical appointments," said Bethel Superintendent Tom Seigel. "Having medical support at schools will help increase attendance which is key to academic success."

Students can get treated for acute, minor and chronic illnesses, sports physicals, immunizations and get medication for asthma and allergies. Students can also get counseling and get basic lab and pharmacy services.

“We are excited to directly enhance the readiness of our military parents by providing this high quality, convenient service to their families,” said Col. (Dr.) Keith Lemmon, the medical director for Madigan’s School Based Health System.

All Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System enrolled active duty or retiree dependent teenagers attending Bethel High and Bethel Middle are eligible for the school-based health care services. Get more information and forms on the Bethel Schools website.

A kick-off for the grand opening of the Madigan school-based health center will be held Tuesday, September 11 at 9 a.m. It will be part of Bethel's National Day of Service and Remembrance ceremony, featuring U.S. Representative Denny Heck as the keynote speaker. The ceremony will be held at the Bethel Learning Center located at 21818 38th Avenue East, Spanaway, WA 98387.

School-based health centers for students of military families have also opened in Clover Park, Steilacoom and Puyallup school districts. North Thurston School District plans to open its first center in October.

