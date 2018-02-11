A group of student entrepreneurs pitched their ideas to a panel of judges at the University of Washington on Thursday, in hopes of advancing to a national competition.

KING 5 anchor Mark Wright was part of the panel hearing the students' ideas. He said the businesses ranged from chocolate to major construction projects.

Thursday's top prize went to an Oregon student named Benjamin Steinhorn and his sneaker startup. He co-founded Shoebio, a sneaker search engine that operates similarly to hotel-searching sites.

Steinhorn and his partner earned $2,000 and a trip to the national competition in Denver this January. The competition is sponsored by The Entrepreneurs' Organization.

