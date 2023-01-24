High school football player raises thousands of dollars to donate to veterans

Edmonds-Woodway High School Senior Moses Martin and his dad, Earl Martin, picked the fundraising goal of $9,999.99 as a nod to his football number, 9.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Veterans got together at the Heroes Cafe in Lynnwood for a monthly breakfast Tuesday morning.

A local high school student showed up to make good on his promise to dedicate his senior football season to them and he backed it up with a big check.

"I want to do big things like all of you," Moses said to the group of veterans. "I want to be like you guys."

Moses was able to present the group with his donation.

"I got the Warriors thing, that's our mascot, but you guys are the real warriors," Moses said.

His grandfather served on the U.S. Coast Guard for 15 years, and passed away in 2021. But his great-grandfather, Bill Jones, was a World War II veteran and was there to witness the act of kindness.

"I'm very sick of being 98 years old," Jones said. "I was in the hospital yesterday, but I had to come here today. That's how proud I am of that young man."

Moses said he was really looking forward to his great-grandfather being there.

"It means a lot that he can see me do this because I'm getting inspiration from him," Moses said.

This is the seventh year of the Heroes' Cafe, a nonprofit organization that provides emotional support for veterans by giving them a space to talk about their military experiences. It is a monthly gathering at the New Life Church located at 6519 188th, Street Southwest and held on the last Tuesday of every month. Lunch, pastries and coffee are served for free.

Gary Walderman, Director of the Lynnwood Heroes' Cafe says they serve about 140 veterans and family members.