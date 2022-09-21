Several businesses damaged in fire at Lynnwood strip mall

The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Highway 99 and 156th St SW in Lynnwood.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Emergency crews are battling a fire at a Lynnwood strip mall early Wednesday morning that has shut down a portion of the highway nearby.

The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Highway 99 and 156th St SW in Lynnwood. There have been no injuries reported, authorities said.

Highway 99 was fully reopened at about 7 a.m., over four hours after the fire was initially reported.

Officials said firefighters were inside the building but eventually moved outside because of fears the roof would collapse. The roof partially collapsed, according to authorities.

Firefighters are now taking a defensive approach to extinguish the fire, meaning they are outside of the building only.

The fire is considered under control. A spokesperson said the fire was contained to a business, but it is unclear how many businesses were damaged by the blaze.

Commercial building fire in the 15800 block of Hwy 99 north of Lynnwood is under control. No injuries. No word yet on a cause. Firefighters are still working in the area and Hwy 99 is closed in both directions between 156th and 164th. pic.twitter.com/D9zo5H2k5v — South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) September 21, 2022

South County Fire and Snohomish County Fire are among the agencies at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

