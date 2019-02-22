EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds Police are asking for the public’s help after a string of burglaries and attempted break-ins in the neighborhoods near Edmonds Woodway High School.

The break-ins started back in January and police have linked thieves to nearly 20 cases. Many neighbors believe the number of burglaries are higher and may go back to December.

Usually, the thieves get in by breaking a window in the back or along the side of a house. Most incidents have happened between 4-8 p.m., which is an unusual time for burglars.

Neighbor Pat Hepler said it’s surprising because there are plenty of people around during the day in his area.

“It’s a crime of opportunity, maybe, but pretty brazen,” said Hepler.

Mollie Muncaster said the burglars came into her home while she was at the grocery store.

“We were gone less than 45 minutes, and they were in and out in that time frame,” she explained.

Investigators say they've hit multiple times in homes between Edmonds-Woodway High School and Chase Lake over and over again. They seem to grab jewelry, many times leaving things like electronics and even cash behind.

Muncaster said they left cash behind in her home and stole some rings.

“Sentimental jewelry, not worth a tremendous amount to anybody else, but worth a lot to me,” she explained.

Police stepped up patrols and asking everyone in the area to double check any surveillance cameras for clues. Neighbor Grant Walker said he’s being more careful.

“It’s scary at night, and you don't know who's going to come by, definitely makes you more diligent,” Walker said.

After weeks of dealing with it, neighbors say it’s starting to take an emotional toll.

“Why are they doing this? You're terrorizing a neighborhood, you're scaring children, you're being very unkind human beings and I don't understand that,” Muncaster said.

Muncaster believes her family may have walked back in their home while the thieves were still inside. Police say a confrontation with homeowners is precisely why they’re concerned.

“Where does it stop and how does it stop? My fear is; it doesn't stop well, it doesn't stop with someone going to jail, I'm concerned that something more drastic is going to happen,” said Muncaster.