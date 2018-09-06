Set TV, the streaming service facing a lawsuit from Amazon, Netflix and pretty much the entire entertainment industry, is down.

Customers of the service reached out to GeekWire Friday, saying they couldn’t get through to the site on desktop or mobile. When we tried to visit we received the following message.

It is unclear if the site is down simply due to maintenance issues or if the lawsuit has something to do with it. We’ve reached out to Set TV and will update this post if we hear back.

Read the full story on GeekWire.com.

© 2018 KING