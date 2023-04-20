Quilts after quarantine: Nonprofit resumes quilt show after pandemic forced 4-year hiatus

The Stray Threads Quilt Guild says the show is a chance for the quilting community to show their work, exchange ideas and amplify their mission of charitable giving.

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Stray Threads Quilt Guild is in stitches with excitement. For the first time in nearly five years, the nonprofit quilters will get together to host their Pieced Together Quilt Show.

Quilt Show Chair Lindy Yuen says it’s a chance for the quilting community to show their work, exchange ideas and amplify their mission of charitable giving.

Nearly 150 members make up the organization and volunteer Dawn Hafer says the quilters' community service work is currently distributed amongst 10 local organizations.

“Last year we donated 364 quilts and 340 pillowcases,” says Hafer.

The quilts are donated to places like Dawson Place, Eastside Baby Corner, Hopelink, Project Linus, Ryan’s Case for Smiles and The Sophia Way, among others.

“A large majority of our members are involved in our community service and that often means several people teaming up for one quilt that can take months to complete," Hafer said.

The show will be held on April 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brightwater Education Center in Woodinville.

Stray Threads just celebrated its 15th birthday in March and is excited to finally be back together for April’s Pieced Together Quilt Show.

Quilts, vendors and boutique shops are some of the highlights of the show. A $1 raffle will reward the lucky winner with a hand-stitched quilt featuring colorful houses that the organization teamed up for.

“We made it during the pandemic. Each member made a block and we decided to use yellow windows to keep the light on so we could all still see one another,” says Yuen.

The group says they did see more younger people taking interest in sewing during the pandemic and hopes the trend continues.

“We want this quilt show to be truly inclusive and for experts and beginners alike. We even have quilts here from first-timers,” says Yuen.