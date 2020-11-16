Stray bullet goes through Tacoma home, hitting child inside

Officers were called to S. Sheridan Avenue for reports of a shooting in the area. The 911 caller said a bullet had gone through the home and hit the child.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police officers say a child was shot inside their home by a stray bullet on Sunday night.

Officers were called to S. Sheridan Avenue around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area. The 911 caller said a bullet had gone through the home and hit the child.

The child's family was home with them at the time, according to Tacoma PD.

The child, who is under the age of 10, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It's not known where the child was struck.

Police do not have a description on the shooter and no one is in custody.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

