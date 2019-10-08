Storms brought heavy rain, thunder and lightning to areas of western Washington late Friday night into Saturday morning.

There were several reports of lightning causing trees to catch fire in Thurston County. Other residents reported downed trees and minor damage to homes near Lacey and Olympia.

The Lacey Fire Department said a tree on the banks of Long Lake near Mayes Road SE caught fire when it was hit by lightning. No one was injured, but the department said it's a good reminder for residents to stay clear from tall trees during thunderstorms.

According to the National Weather Service, over 2,800 lighting strikes occurred across Washington State in just 24 hours.

Heavy rain caused several mudslides to sections of SR 410 in Mount Rainier National Park. One lane is open east of Chinook Pass from the junction of SR 123 and SR 410. Crews hoped to have all lanes back open by Saturday evening.

