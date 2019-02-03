Kitsap County Public Works is warning residents about stolen storm drain grates. The vandalism is not only a serious safety concern, but the grates are also costly to replace.

The grates have been stolen from streets in Central Kitsap. The Public Works department warns that open storm drains are dangerous for people, animals, and vehicles.

Crews are also expending extra time and money to replace the missing grates.

If you have information about vandalism of storm drains, please contact the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office at 360-337-7101.

If a storm drain grate is missing in your neighborhood, clearly mark the opening in the ground to warn others and call 911.