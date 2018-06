A stolen car was involved in a crash with a school bus and three vehicles in Lakewood Thursday evening. The bus driver was the only one on board.

One person was critically hurt in the crash. Another person has serious injuries and four other people sustained minor injuries. Identities of the injured have not been released.

The crash happened at Steilacoom Blvd. & Lakewood Dr. The roadway is currently closed to traffic.

Police pursued a driver to Steilacoom Boulevard and Lakewood Drive. The driver crashed into a couple cars, several people were injured.

