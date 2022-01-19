Have a complaint about Stevens Pass Ski Resort? The Washington Attorney General wants to know

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Attorney General (AG) wants to hear from people with complaints about Stevens Pass Ski Resort, according to a tweet from Bob Ferguson's office.
Ferguson has received over 80 complaints about the ski resort within the last two months and is inviting anyone who has been impacted or has information to file one as well.
The ski resort has been under increasing scrutiny in recent months after mounting complaints from skiers and pass holders. An online petition calling for the owner of the resort to be held accountable has racked up over 40 thousand signatures.
The petition claimed the resort was mismanaged and employees were underpaid, contributing to staffing shortages and closures of some areas of the resort.
One pass holder told KING 5 annual passes cost $800 even though 60% of the terrain at the resort remains closed. The petition calls for a 60% refund to pass holders to make up for the closed ski hills.
In response, a corporate spokesperson sent a statement reading, in part, “We are listening to feedback carefully. Stevens Pass is working hard to address operational challenges, including staffing shortages, to open more of the mountain as quickly – and safely – as possible.”
Stevens Passed hired an interim general manager to help support "operational changes" according to the resort.
The temporary head of the resort Tom Fortune wrote that Stevens Pass is a "complex operation" which means "change will not happen overnight, but I am committed to securing both short-term wins and outlining a long-term roadmap of improvement."