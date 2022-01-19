Have a complaint about Stevens Pass Ski Resort? The Washington Attorney General wants to know

Over 80 people have already made complaints about Stevens Pass Ski Resort to the Attorney General, according to a tweet from Bob Ferguson.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Attorney General (AG) wants to hear from people with complaints about Stevens Pass Ski Resort, according to a tweet from Bob Ferguson's office.

Ferguson has received over 80 complaints about the ski resort within the last two months and is inviting anyone who has been impacted or has information to file one as well.

The ski resort has been under increasing scrutiny in recent months after mounting complaints from skiers and pass holders. An online petition calling for the owner of the resort to be held accountable has racked up over 40 thousand signatures.

The petition claimed the resort was mismanaged and employees were underpaid, contributing to staffing shortages and closures of some areas of the resort.

“My office has received more than 80 complaints about the Stevens Pass Ski Resort in the past two months. This is a significant number of complaints in a short period of time. If you have been impacted, or have information, I’m asking that you file a complaint with my office.”-BF — Washington State Attorney General (@AGOWA) January 19, 2022

One pass holder told KING 5 annual passes cost $800 even though 60% of the terrain at the resort remains closed. The petition calls for a 60% refund to pass holders to make up for the closed ski hills.

In response, a corporate spokesperson sent a statement reading, in part, “We are listening to feedback carefully. Stevens Pass is working hard to address operational challenges, including staffing shortages, to open more of the mountain as quickly – and safely – as possible.”

Stevens Passed hired an interim general manager to help support "operational changes" according to the resort.