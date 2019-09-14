Now is your chance to take home a piece of Stevens Pass history.

On Wednesday, the ski resort announced they are selling double- and triple-seat chairs from their lifts that were recently upgraded.

You must register online to purchase a chair. The first 144 community members to register will be able to purchase a chair for $300. Seventy-two chairs are available for employees.

Registration opens on September 16 at 9 a.m. for employees and September 19 at 9 a.m. for community members. You will be able to request a two- or three-seat chair when you register.

Chair pickup will begin at 9 a.m. on September 29 in Lot 3, and all chairs must be collected by 3 p.m.

All of the proceeds from the chair sale will benefit the EpicPromise Employee Foundation, Outdoors for All, and Upper Valley MEND. The purchases are tax-deductible.

Click here for more information.

