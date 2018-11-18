"Saturday Night Live" was quick to parody Amazon's HQ2 announcement this week. Actor Steve Carell donned a bald cap and a smirk to play the role of CEO Jeff Bezos.

“Amazon just announced the location of its two new headquarters, in New York and Virginia," fake Bezos said. "And everyone, except the people who live there and all the places we didn’t choose, is thrilled.”

The skit addressed whether Amazon was "trolling" President Trump with the HQ2 relocation.

"But that's simply not true. Sure, he attacked me repeatedly on Twitter, but I chose our new locations because they were ideal for growing business. Not just to make Donald Trump think about how I’m literally 100 times richer than he is.”

Not-fake Bezos is now the richest person in modern history with an estimated $150 billion net worth. As of March 2018, Bloomberg estimated Trump's net worth at $2.8 billion, after a $100 million loss this year.

As fake Bezos kept insisting that Amazon wasn't retaliating on the president, the skit took another jab at Trump, specifically his book The Art of the Deal.

"That costs more to ship, because it's heavier. I guess it's the only book with four Chapters 11s," fake Bezos said with a smirk.

The skit ends an Amazon logo emblazoned over the White House and signs off with an announcer saying, "This has been a sick burn, by Jeff Bezos."

Watch the full skit here:

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved