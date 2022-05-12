21 residents displaced by apartment fire in Steilacoom

The Red Cross is responding to the incident to help those who have been displaced.

STEILACOOM, Wash. — An apartment fire in Steilacoom Thursday morning has displaced nearly two dozen people.

Crews with West Pierce Fire and Rescue (WPFR) responded to the fire along Village Green Loop before 9 a.m.

They were able to get the fire under control quickly, and all occupants evacuated safely from the structure.

However, around 10:20 a.m., WPFR said that 21 residents of the apartment complex were displaced because of the fire.

The Red Cross is responding to the scene to offer assistance.

A spokesperson for Red Cross told KING 5 the organization is providing water, meals and snacks while it identifies the residents' needs.

There was no word on what caused the fire as of Thursday morning.

