TACOMA, Wash. — As a bridge engineer suspended 100 feet in the air, David McLenna is aware he has a dangerous job. But it’s not the heights that scare him.

“Cars going past you in the work zone is the greatest safety hazard,” McLenna explained.

McLenna and other crews have grown increasingly worried.

After several years without any work zone crashes in the area, four crews in the Olympic Region have had Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) trucks damaged by passing motorists since March.

“Pretty rough, and three of them were my crews,” said Roger Elliott, WSDOT’s lead maintenance technician for the region.

No state workers have been seriously injured in the wrecks, but Elliott is worried about what will happen the next time.

What makes him most frustrated is that all of the wrecks have been preventable. They were caused by speeding or distracted drivers.

Elliott said his requests from drivers are pretty simple.

“Pay attention in work zones. Stay off your cell phones. Don’t drink and drive, and get plenty of rest,” said Elliott.