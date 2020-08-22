Statue of lauded rocker Chris Cornell vandalized in Seattle

"The statue will be restored. Hate will not win. Chris is Seattle’s Son!" wrote Chris Cornell's family in a statement.

SEATTLE — A life-sized statue of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has been vandalized outside the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.

"My children and I are heartbroken to learn of the vandalization of Chris’s statue at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle," wrote Cornell's family on his official Instagram page. "The statue is not only a work of art but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for. It represents Chris, who is beloved not only in Seattle, but worldwide."

Museum officials told The Seattle Times that the statue was covered with white paint or a similar substance on Thursday. Museum officials say the damage is being assessed and that the statue will be restored.

"In the face of this hate and destruction, we are thankful once again to the fans who stood up to support him and showed such immense love," continued the family's statement. "It lifted our hearts to hear that fans brought supplies and attempted to clean up the heartbreaking vandalism. The statue will be restored. Hate will not win. Chris is Seattle’s Son!"

Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement with the Seattle-based Soundgarden group that won critical and commercial acclaim.

Cornell killed himself in 2017 at age 52 following a performance in Detroit.

The statue was unveiled in 2018 and shows the singer performing with his Gibson guitar.