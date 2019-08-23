SEATTLE — Troopers with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) will be conducting a statewide emphasis patrol this weekend looking for drivers breaking the “Move Over Law.”

The patrols start Friday and last through Sunday, August 25, 2019. The patrols are to help keep emergency responders and roadway workers safe while helping citizens be more aware of the law.

An Emergency or Work Zone area is the adjacent lanes of the roadways plus 200 feet before and after an emergency or work zone vehicle. If two lanes are going the same direction, drivers should move over completely into the left lane when safe to do so. If drivers are unable to change lanes, they should reduce their speed to 10 mph under the speed limit.

The fine for failing to slow down or move over is $214 and cannot be waived or reduced.

According to WSP, emergency or work zone vehicles include:

Authorized emergency vehicles using audible or visual signs.

Tow trucks making use of visual red lights.

Other vehicles providing roadside assistance using warning lights.

Police vehicles displaying a flashing, blinking, or alternating emergency light.

Stationary or slow-moving highway construction or maintenance vehicles, solid waste vehicles, or utility service vehicles making use of flashing or warning lights.

WSP contacted 4,764 drivers in 2018 for violating the “Move Over Law.” Since 2016, there have been 104 patrols cars hit on the side of the road..

