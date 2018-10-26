The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife has decided to kill the remaining two wolves from a pack that has been roaming northeast Washington.

The pack has preyed on cattle multiple times in the Kettle River Range of Ferry County. 16 cattle have been killed due to the wolves.

On Friday, the agency director, Kelly Susewind, ordered that the two remaining wolves be killed.

Last month the state killed wolves from the same pack in an effort to ward off livestock loss in the area due to attacks.

The rancher whose cattle have been attacked has taken steps to protect the herd from wolves, however they continued to attack the livestock.

The recent wolf situation in Eastern Washington has been controversial with disagreements between ranchers and conservation group.

While the killing last month qualified for removal by the Wolf Advisory Group, the Center for Biological Diversity criticized the killing of the final two wolves and said that this will be the fourth pack eradicated to protect one rancher's livestock.

