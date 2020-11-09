x
Local News

State Supreme Court clears way for second recall bid against Snohomish County sheriff

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Supreme Court has cleared the path for signature-gathering to begin in a second recall effort against Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney. 

The Daily Herald reports justices issued a two-page ruling Thursday that finalizes the content of recall petitions that will be circulated starting Friday by those seeking to oust the first-year sheriff. 

Those petitions contain three charges. Two are linked to Fortney’s criticism of Gov. Jay Inslee in April, when he stated in a Facebook post that Inslee’s stay-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic was unconstitutional, and that his deputies would not enforce it. 

