Republican state Senator Joe Fain, of Auburn, conceded his re-election to the 47th district on Friday night. Democratic challenger Mona Das wins with 51 percent of the overall vote.

Fain was running for re-election amid allegations that he raped an acquaintance more than a decade ago. He has denied the allegations and his accuser said she was not interested in pressing charges.

Now state funding has been authorized to investigate the allegations against Fain.

In his concession, Fain congratulates his opponent and wrote on Facebook, "While I will miss the endless challenges and rewards of legislative service, these election results widen the door to my family and two young boys who need and deserve a full-time dad who has been largely absent during the long winter months of the previous legislative sessions."

Das' victory in the 47th district means Democrats will add another seat in the Washington state Senate.

In the House, party officials were paying close attention to seven races where Democrats were looking to gain seats and were leading in recent returns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

