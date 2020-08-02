Crystal Mountain Ski Resort is closed through the weekend due to landslides on State Route 410.

Both directions of SR 410 between Mud Mountain Road and Greenwater remain closed due to four landslides that brought down trees and power lines overnight, Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted Saturday morning.

The town of Greenwater, east of Enumclaw, is currently without power due to the slides.

WSDOT said they heard reports of skiers still trying to get to Crystal Mountain and reiterated that SR 410 is impassable at this time and to not head that way.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening SR 410. Power crews have to come out to clean up the downed power lines before WSDOT can start clearing away the debris.

WSDOT plans to escort residents of Greenwater who haven't been able to get home due to the slides through SR 410 at 4 p.m. Saturday if conditions are safe to do so.

