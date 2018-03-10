A heavily-used stretch of State Route 26, especially by fans attending Washington State University football games, will be closed for more than a month to make deck repairs on a bridge.

The state Department of Transportation will close a 17.5-mile section of the highway and send drivers on a 32-mile detour.

A bridge east of Othello needs deck repairs and will be closed from Oct. 15 to Nov. 22.

The 32-mile detour uses state routes 17, 260 and US 395, and adds about 14 miles to the trip to Pullman, compared to driving the closed portion of SR 26.

The closure will affect travel for some fans coming from the west to at least three WSU football games at Martin Stadium, on Oct. 20, Nov. 3 and Nov. 17.

