Prepare for another hot, dry summer. That’s the warning from Washington State Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz.

Preparation may save your home from wildfire this season — whether you live in Eastern or Western Washington.

"It’s hot, and right now we’ve already had 315 fires across the state," said Franz, adding that the risk of fires is 'more significant' on the west side of the state than years past.

Franz said with 75 percent of wildfires caused by humans, the public can take several steps to reduce fire risks.

“Everything from, believe it or not, the lawnmower starting brush fires to our campfires that are part of the American Way,” said Franz. “We need to be way more cautious.”

The state has a list of ideas on how to make your property safer at www.dnr.wa.gov/firewise

