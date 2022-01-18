x
State patrol searching for driver who caused rollover crash on I-405 in Kirkland

The crash happened Friday evening just before 6 p.m. when a white truck crossed the line and caused an Audi to roll.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver believed to have caused a rollover crash in Kirkland. 

The crash happened Friday evening on northbound Interstate 405 near 70th street just before 6 p.m. when a white truck crossed the line and caused an Audi to roll. 

WSP said they don't know if the driver crossed the line intentionally, but they are facing a hit-and-run charge for leaving the scene of the crash.

The people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. 

Anyone with information should call WSP and reference case No. 22-000695.

Credit: Washington State Patrol
The driver of this vehicle is suspected of causing a hit-and-run crash on I-405 in Kirkland on Jan. 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

