Several Puget Sound beaches remain closed Sunday after millions of gallons of untreated sewage poured into the Sound Friday afternoon.

The Washington State Department of Ecology blames the spill on pumping system failures at two of King County's largest sewage treatment plants: the West Point Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Renton Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Ecology is investigating both incidents as discharges that would violate the state's water quality permits for the facilities.

The West Point Wastewater Treatment Plant released an estimated 3 million gallons of untreated sewage for about 27 minutes after backup pumping systems failed, according to Ecology. A spokesperson for the King County Wastewater Division told KING 5 on Saturday that 80% of the spill was stormwater.

The system failures were likely caused by power disruptions at the plant.

North and South Beaches in King County's Discovery Park are closed until further notice due to the spill. Ecology initially reported that nine beaches were closed.

Fay Bainbridge Park, Indianola Dock, and Joel Pritchard Park in Kitsap County will be closed until July 22 due to the spill. Models from the Washington Department of showed the King County spill could reach the beaches, Ecology said.

WATCH: Aerials of the West Point Wastewater Treatment Plant

On July 18, there was a separate power failure at King County’s Renton Wastewater Treatment Plant, resulting in “potentially limited disinfection of treated wastewater.” The limited disinfection lasted about 50 minutes.

The plant discharges into Puget Sound about two miles northwest of Duwamish Head in Seattle.

